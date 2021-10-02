Advertisement

At least 92% of Denver city workers vaccinated after mandate

Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.(Video from KKTV file footage 1/27/21 Second Covid Shot Stronger)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - At least 92% of Denver’s municipal employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 following the implementation of a vaccine mandate.

The mandate took effect Thursday. The employee vaccination rate is higher than Denver’s latest overall vaccination rate of 76% and the statewide rate of 70%. Employees were required to either prove they were vaccinated or apply for an exemption to the mandate or face possible termination.

The mandate also applies to people who work in private facilities considered to be at high risk for the spread of COVID-19, such as hospitals and congregate care facilities, as well as in schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Police lights.
Several people sent to the hospital during alleged DUI crash Thursday night
Police lights.
‘Pyrotechnic’ device and multiple guns located as Colorado Springs police recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest
Wanted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo after 2 shootings Monday morning

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
Make-A-Wish grants wish of 7-year-old in Peyton; building his very own backyard football field
Make-A-Wish grants wish of 7-year-old in Peyton; building his very own backyard football field
7-year-old Landrey from Peyton is an avid football fan and is living with Cystic Fibrosis. On...
Make-A-Wish grants wish of 7-year-old in Peyton; building his very own backyard football field
CityServe Day in the Pikes Peak Region
CityServe Day helping the Pikes Peak Region Saturday