Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and the Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods there will be increased law enforcement activity Saturday.

This is part of a multi-agency evacuation exercise and crews will likely be in the area until around 1 p.m.

REMINDER to residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and the Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods, you will see increased LE activity in your areas this morning until around 1PM in conjunction with a multi-agency evacuation EXERCISE. pic.twitter.com/PkdB5dHW37 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 2, 2021

