Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 6 Highlights

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of Southern Colorado’s top schools fell on week 6 of the Friday Night Endzone!

#1 Palmer Ridge suffered their first loss of the season at home to #4 Montrose in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Indians rallied from a second half deficit to top the Bears 28-21. Palmer Ridge drops to 5-1 on the year.

#2 Pine Creek fell 26-23 to Legend in Parker, Colorado. It’s the Eagles second loss to Legend in the last two years.

SOUTHERN COLORADO SCORES:

5A:

Legend 26, Pine Creek 23

4A:

Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7

Fountain Fort Carson 7, Mesa Ridge 0

Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7

Falcon 41, Liberty 0

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6

3A:

Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12

Pueblo South 23, Green Mountain 21

2A:

Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6

Bayfield 39, Salida 0

The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7

Montezuma Cortez 24, Manitou Springs 18

1A:

Florence 52, Rye 0

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police lights.
Several people sent to the hospital during alleged DUI crash Thursday night
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Police lights.
‘Pyrotechnic’ device and multiple guns located as Colorado Springs police recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest

Latest News

COLORADO AVALANCHE
Avalanche top Wild 6-4 for first preseason win
Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force men’s basketball television schedule released
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Von Miller wraps spectacular September with AFC Defensive Player of the Month award
Viewhouse Sports Blitz Sept. 26
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Taylor Kilgore and Frank Serratore talk Falcon Hockey!