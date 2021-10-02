Friday Night Endzone: Week 6 Highlights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of Southern Colorado’s top schools fell on week 6 of the Friday Night Endzone!

#1 Palmer Ridge suffered their first loss of the season at home to #4 Montrose in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Indians rallied from a second half deficit to top the Bears 28-21. Palmer Ridge drops to 5-1 on the year.

#2 Pine Creek fell 26-23 to Legend in Parker, Colorado. It’s the Eagles second loss to Legend in the last two years.

SOUTHERN COLORADO SCORES:

5A:

Legend 26, Pine Creek 23

4A:

Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7

Fountain Fort Carson 7, Mesa Ridge 0

Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7

Falcon 41, Liberty 0

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6

3A:

Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12

Pueblo South 23, Green Mountain 21

2A:

Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6

Bayfield 39, Salida 0

The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7

Montezuma Cortez 24, Manitou Springs 18

1A:

Florence 52, Rye 0

