Friday Night Endzone: Week 6 Highlights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of Southern Colorado’s top schools fell on week 6 of the Friday Night Endzone!
#1 Palmer Ridge suffered their first loss of the season at home to #4 Montrose in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Indians rallied from a second half deficit to top the Bears 28-21. Palmer Ridge drops to 5-1 on the year.
#2 Pine Creek fell 26-23 to Legend in Parker, Colorado. It’s the Eagles second loss to Legend in the last two years.
SOUTHERN COLORADO SCORES:
5A:
Legend 26, Pine Creek 23
4A:
Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21
Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7
Fountain Fort Carson 7, Mesa Ridge 0
Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7
Falcon 41, Liberty 0
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
3A:
Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12
Pueblo South 23, Green Mountain 21
2A:
Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6
Bayfield 39, Salida 0
The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7
Montezuma Cortez 24, Manitou Springs 18
1A:
Florence 52, Rye 0
