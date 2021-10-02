CityServe Day helping the Pikes Peak Region Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 3,000 volunteers are spreading out around the Pikes Peak Region to serve schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods as part of CityServe Day.

COSILoveYou is hosting the seventh annual no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service. Volunteers can help the city through tasks like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning, sorting donations, etc.

In a press release, COSILoveYou says, “this event is meant to be a starting place, inspiring the community to be engaged with needs year-round!”

Click here to learn more about the event and COSILoveYou.

