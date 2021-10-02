CDOT and dealership team up during Colorado Electric Vehicle Drive Week to educate drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping some Colorado drivers will make a change and go electric.

It’s why they are raising awareness in our community this weekend.

An electric vehicle ride and drive event was held on Saturday at Motor City in Colorado Springs. The idea is to let people see the cars up close, test drive them, and think about making a switch.

“So the automakers have been really great at putting a lot of new models on the market. So there’s cars and trucks and SUVs and all kinds of great electric vehicles that consumers can buy,” Kay Kelly of CDOT said. “The Colorado Department of transportation is here to ensure people that we’re working on making sure they can charge those vehicles no matter where they are in the state.”

CDOT says it will help our state reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“So electric vehicles are a very clean option. A lot of the front range has seen the summer we’ve had horrible air quality problems and then electric vehicle has no tail pipe omissions so you’re not distributing the smog to the ozone and other air quality problems that we’ve been having,” she added.

The general manager of the Phil Long EV Outlet says there are other benefits too, including saving at the gas pump.

“You know it’s 60, 80, 100 bucks on some of these big trucks, but no you pay two or three bucks and plug it in and you’re ready to roll,” Peter Buckles said.

Buckles says more and more people are making the switch.

“I’d say people think that electric vehicles are the future but electric vehicles are right now. You can find electric vehicle that matches your lifestyle and you can come to events like this and check them out for yourself.”

There are state and federal tax incentives too.

