WANTED: Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo after 2 shootings Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping the public can help them track down a man suspected of murder.

A photo of the suspect, 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin, is at the top of this article. He is considered armed and dangerous

Police were called to a shooting just after 2:30 in the morning in the 200 block of E. 3rd Street in the downtown area on Monday. The victim, 36-year-old Eric Trujillo, eventually died. About two hours later, police were called to Sancho’s Bar and Grill, less than a mile to the east of the first shooting. A second person had been shot and was taken to the hospital. The second person is expected to survive and investigators believe Tumblin was behind both shootings.

If you have information on the location of Tumblin, you’re asked to call 719-553-3385.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.