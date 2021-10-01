Several people sent to the hospital during alleged DUI crash Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after an alleged DUI crash.

Colorado Springs police responded to the area near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday for a multi-vehicle accident. When officers arrived they found a black Honda was heading southbound on North Circle heading towards the Platte intersection. All traffic was stopped when the Honda hit a black BMW; in turn, the BMW reportedly hit a black Dodge Caravan. Officers say the HOnda then drove to the right and hit the driver’s front side of a gold Subaru Legacy and a white GMT truck.

Officers say the female seated in the driver’s seat of the Honda was identified as Sarah Alcorn. She was reportedly taken to the hospital for driving under the influence.

The driver and the passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital; their current condition is unknown.

Southbound Circle from Willamette to Platte Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

