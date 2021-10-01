Advertisement

Several people sent to the hospital during alleged DUI crash Thursday night

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after an alleged DUI crash.

Colorado Springs police responded to the area near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday for a multi-vehicle accident. When officers arrived they found a black Honda was heading southbound on North Circle heading towards the Platte intersection. All traffic was stopped when the Honda hit a black BMW; in turn, the BMW reportedly hit a black Dodge Caravan. Officers say the HOnda then drove to the right and hit the driver’s front side of a gold Subaru Legacy and a white GMT truck.

Officers say the female seated in the driver’s seat of the Honda was identified as Sarah Alcorn. She was reportedly taken to the hospital for driving under the influence.

The driver and the passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital; their current condition is unknown.

Southbound Circle from Willamette to Platte Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
Police: Canon City High football players will not face criminal charges for hazing
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo
Rendering of a roundabout project outside of Garden of the Gods Park.
Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Showers expected Friday, remaining cool!
Cool Day Ahead
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Police lights.
‘Pyrotechnic’ device and multiple guns located as Colorado Springs police recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest
Vandalism at Cottonwood Creek Park on Sept. 29, 2021.
$2,000 reward offered to find park vandals in Colorado Springs