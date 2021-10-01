Advertisement

‘Pyrotechnic’ device and multiple guns located as Colorado Springs police recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears a man who was given a second chance in life decided to break the law again.

On Thursday at about 1 in the afternoon, Colorado Springs Police located a stolen vehicle that had eluded them earlier in the week. Officers were able to identify the driver as 30-year-old Calvin Jacob Coffer. Coffer was previously convicted of a felony and was a registered sex offender, according to police.

While keeping an eye on the stolen vehicle, detectives noticed Coffer was armed with a pistol on his belt. The Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to the scene to help plan and execute the arrest of Coffer. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody with “minimal force” and no injuries were reported. Officer found two firearms on Coffer.

Detectives located what police described as an “improvised pyrotechnic” device in the stolen vehicle Coffer had abandoned. The explosives unit was called to the scene and rendered the device safe. Detectives then found a third firearm at the scene.

Coffer is now facing new felony charges including possession of weapons by a previous offender and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

