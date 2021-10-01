Overnight closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur over next few weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers heading towards Larkspur should expect various overnight closures of southbound I-25 over the next few weeks.

Crews are completing paving projects and will shift traffic as part of the I-25 South Gap project.

CDOT says there will be full closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur from Spruce Mountain Road to Upper Lake Gulch Road on the following days/ times”

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14

Southbound traffic on I-25 will go down to one lane north of Spruce Mountain Road, where all traffic will have to exit. Drivers can take Spruce Mountain Road South to the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to continue on southbound I-25. CDOT says this detour is expected to take an average of 5 minutes.

