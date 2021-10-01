Officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs justified by DA’s Office following early-morning chase on April 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting that took place earlier this year in Colorado Springs was justified, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

No officers were injured following the wild chase across Colorado Springs with armed robbery suspects early in the morning on April 4. The incident started at about 12:20 a.m. with reports of an armed robbery in Old Colorado City. According to the DA’s Office, officers viewed surveillance video of the crime and learned the suspects were in a stolen Toyota 4Runner. A short time after the robbery, the suspect vehicle was spotted close to W. Colorado Avenue and 30th Street.

“Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. At that time, at least one suspect from the vehicle fired shots at CSPD officers. At that time, a pursuit was initiated,” Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department told reporters the day of the shooting.

The high-speed chase continued for more than six miles from the west end of Colorado Springs to the southeast side of town. Suspects continued firing at officers during the pursuit, according to the DA’s report.

“At Delta Drive and South Chelton Road on the south side of the city, officers still pursuing the 4Runner, made a turn which resulted in the 4Runner losing control and stopping. Officer [Sean] Zamora, who was engaged in the pursuit, was concerned the driver of the 4Runner would again attempt to flee in their vehicle at which time he struck the 4Runner with his marked police cruiser,” part of the DA’s report reads. “Officer Zamora immediately heard gunshots directly in front of him and saw that his cruiser’s windshield was impacted. Officer Zamora believed he was being directly shot at. Officer Zamora fired shots directly at the driver of the 4Runner.”

Another officer, Officer Jared Huston, was at the intersection in a marked police vehicle and was concerned the suspects might try to flee. When Officer Huston saw a handgun pointed directly at him from the 4Runner and heard gun fire, he returned fire, according to the DA’s report.

Soon after the officer fired shots, officers reportedly gave instructions to the suspects to leave their vehicle and obey commands. The suspects didn’t immediately respond so less-lethal impact projectiles were used by police. It took about 25 minutes for all of the suspects to exit the vehicle before they were taken into custody. Two of the suspects had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly physical force by both Colorado Springs Police Department Officers was justified under the law of the State of Colorado.

Three of the four people in the 4Runner are facing charges tied to the ordeal. All three suspects; Keiandre Shelton, Brian Rodriguez and Corey Roque are scheduled to appear in court before December.

