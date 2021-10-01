Long security lines at Denver International Airport Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport TSA lines are busy Friday morning!

The airport says wait times are exceeding 60 minutes and could grow. Those headed out of town this weekend should get to the airport at least two hours before your flight.

DIA posted a notice on their website saying:

We are experiencing busy TSA security lines at DEN. Wait times are exceeding 60 minutes and could grow. Please arrive at DEN at least two hours in advance of your flight. We have three TSA Security checkpoints at DEN. TSA Pre✓ is located at the North and South Checkpoints.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint hours are subject to change based on the TSA’s discretion. General hours of operation at DEN are:

North TSA checkpoint - Approximately 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.

South TSA checkpoint - Open 24 hours a day

Bridge Security TSA checkpoint - Approximately 4:30 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m.

TSA Pre✓™ hours are subject to change based on operational needs.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

