Covid testing resumes at State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The State Fairgrounds will host a Covid-19 community testing site until at least February of next year.

Health experts tell me that cases of Covid, the flu, and RSV are increasing statewide, and people who are feeling sick want to know what they have.

Almost 22,000 people were tested for Covid in Colorado yesterday. That is almost two thousand more than the day before.

To meet this demand for Covid testing the state has opened two new community testing sites along the front range. One at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo and one at AIMS Community College in Weld County.

The State Fairgrounds site is a drive-through testing site and the entire process only takes a few minutes. Residents don’t even have to leave their car as employees on site quickly collect a sample. Results can be expected in 2-3 days.

The site is run by Mako Medical Laboratories.

Staff on site say that it is extremely important to get tested for Covid regardless of your vaccination status, but they still emphasize that vaccination is our strongest weapon against the virus.

“Regardless of if you choose to get vaccinated or not. It is important to get tested whenever you are exposed to someone with the virus, or if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid.” says site manager Kate Hurtato.

She continues “We now have many methods of combating the Covid pandemic. including vaccination. While getting vaccinated may not fully prevent you from catching Covid. It does substantially reduce your risk. Getting the vaccine also helps your body fight the virus.”

We have a fully map of the more than 100 community testing sites across Colorado. It can be found under the “Find It” tab on our website.

