Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday

SNAP Colorado
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up SNAP recipients! Starting Friday, you will receive a significant increase a month on your benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income households in Colorado purchase food. On October 1st, Coloradans participating in SNAP will see their monthly benefits increase by an average of $36.24 per person per month, or $1.19 per day.

“It is a significant amount compared to what usually happens on October 1st. It is adjusted annually but usually it’s like a dollar to a two dollar adjustment so it’s very low. Some years there’s not really an adjustment at all,” said SNAP manager Teri Chasten.

SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month. The new monthly benefit beginning October 1st is a 21% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

This change comes after the USDA reevaluated their Thrifty Food Plan, which calculates SNAP benefits based on current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance and nutrients. SNAP said the resulting cost adjustment marks the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975.

“It’s not just about increasing the purchasing power for families, it also does help the economy in Colorado and that helps everyone,” said Chasten.

Coloradans currently participating in SNAP will not need to take any action and will receive the new amount automatically beginning with October benefit payments.

Coloradans who are experiencing hunger or are struggling to afford nutritious food and are not currently participating in SNAP can apply at any time at their local human services office, by calling Hunger Free Colorado’s Hunger Hotline at 855-855-4626 or 2-1-1, or online at the Colorado PEAK website.

