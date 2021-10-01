Avalanche top Wild 6-4 for first preseason win

DENVER (KKTV) - Erik Johnson had two goals, Nazem Kadri added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche battled back for a 6-4 win Thursday over the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena.

Avs defenseman Samuel Girard was named first star of the game, scoring with 3:15 left in the third period to put the Avs up 5-4. Colorado scored three goals in the third to seal the win.

New Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 12 shots on 15 attempts.

