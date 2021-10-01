Advertisement

Avalanche top Wild 6-4 for first preseason win

COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Erik Johnson had two goals, Nazem Kadri added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche battled back for a 6-4 win Thursday over the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena.

Avs defenseman Samuel Girard was named first star of the game, scoring with 3:15 left in the third period to put the Avs up 5-4. Colorado scored three goals in the third to seal the win.

New Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 12 shots on 15 attempts.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force men’s basketball television schedule released
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Von Miller wraps spectacular September with AFC Defensive Player of the Month award
Viewhouse Sports Blitz Sept. 26
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Taylor Kilgore and Frank Serratore talk Falcon Hockey!
11 XTRA
11 XTRA: Air Force changing conferences? Are the Broncos for real? Did the Nuggets do *that*?