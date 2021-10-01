Advertisement

Air Force men’s basketball television schedule released

Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena(United States Air Force Academy)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch Air Force hoops on tv this year.

The Falcons men’s basketball television broadcast schedule is out. Air Force will have four games televised on CBS Sports Network and one game on Fox Sports 1.

Below are the times and dates for televised Falcons games:

  • Jan. 8 - Air Force vs UNLV (8pm, CBSSN)
  • Jan. 15 - Air Force vs Nevada (3pm, CBSSN)
  • Jan. 22 - Air Force vs Colorado State (12pm, FS1)
  • Feb. 5 - Air Force vs New Mexico (TBD, CBSSN)
  • Feb. 12 - Air Force @ San Diego State (TBD, CBSSN)

Air Force home games not broadcast on television can be watched online on the Mountain West Network. The Falcons open their 2021-22 season at South Dakota Nov. 11.

