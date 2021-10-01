Air Force men’s basketball television schedule released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch Air Force hoops on tv this year.

The Falcons men’s basketball television broadcast schedule is out. Air Force will have four games televised on CBS Sports Network and one game on Fox Sports 1.

Below are the times and dates for televised Falcons games:

Jan. 8 - Air Force vs UNLV (8pm, CBSSN)

Jan. 15 - Air Force vs Nevada (3pm, CBSSN)

Jan. 22 - Air Force vs Colorado State (12pm, FS1)

Feb. 5 - Air Force vs New Mexico (TBD, CBSSN)

Feb. 12 - Air Force @ San Diego State (TBD, CBSSN)

Air Force home games not broadcast on television can be watched online on the Mountain West Network. The Falcons open their 2021-22 season at South Dakota Nov. 11.

