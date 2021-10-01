African penguins get a new home at the Denver Zoo

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Zoo has a new attraction for you to check out!

The new exhibit is called the Pinnacol African Penguin Point and features a 10,000-gallon pool surrounded by beaches with realistic heated rocks, burrows, and nesting boxes. Guests can watch the penguins with 40 feet of underwater viewing space.

Zoo officials recommend buying tickets in advance.

