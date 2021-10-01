Advertisement

$2,000 reward offered to find park vandals in Colorado Springs

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Vandalism continues to be a problem at parks across Colorado Springs. So the city is asking for everyone’s help to find the people responsible.

It’s gotten so bad that the city has crews cleaning up new graffiti every day, and park restrooms are becoming a popular target.

“It wears on our staff to go out and make these repairs to try to make the community a beautiful, vibrant park for them and then to have that reoccurring vandalism come back, where we may come back the next day or next weekend and it’s vandalized again so it does cause some strain on our staff,” said John Weaver, Skilled Maintenance Supervisor with Parks Construction.

Cottonwood Creek Park and the Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park are two recent locations hit by vandals.

“What takes just a small amount of time to destroy, really causes a lot of strain and effort both in terms of our personnel’s time and our budget resources to repair and fix these things,” said Weaver.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward to help out. It started at $1,000, but one local man decided to help out. ‘Hiking Bob’ as he’s known has doubled the reward to $2,000.

“I want to contribute to help and find the people who did this. And I want to get the community involved and let them know that average citizens can do something about this,” said Bob Falcone. “And also let the people who did this know that average citizens are going to be watching out and they are going to report stuff that they see happen.”

The city says they are also taking preventative measures to help curb the vandalism. That includes building cages around some park structures. As well as adding more gates and locks for security.

If you have any information related to vandalism at any parks in the springs you can call Crime Stoppers. That number is 719-634-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

In the month of August they received around 142 tips about various issues.

“The reason that our program works is because people have information that law enforcement does not. And they can benefit from that information and help our community. It’s a community service in essence is what we are,” said Don Addy, Chairman of Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

You can also use to city’s GoCOS app to report graffiti and other vandalism. As well as other issues like potholes. That way crews know where to go to fix problems.

