Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
Police: Canon City High football players will not face criminal charges for hazing
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo
Rendering of a roundabout project outside of Garden of the Gods Park.
Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs

Latest News

I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck pill to treat COVID-19 looks promising
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Drivers heading towards Larkspur should expect various overnight closures of southbound I-25...
Overnight closures of southbound I-25 near Larkspur over next few weeks