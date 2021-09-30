What the finalized congressional redistricting map could mean for southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We likely know what the political boundaries in Colorado will look like during the next election.

As 11 News has reported, Colorado is getting a new congressional district. That’s because the state has grown since the last census. In a final map, just approved Tuesday night, that new district is being added north of Denver. But that will also change the boundaries for the rest of the districts in our state.

In Southern Colorado, one of the biggest changes is with district 5, home of U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn. Right now, his district includes El Paso, Teller, Lake, Park, Chaffee, and Fremont Counties.

With the new map, district 5 would only cover most of El Paso county. However, the eastern most part of the county would now fall into Colorado district 4 and Representative Ken Buck.

The rest of district 5 would now be part of district 7. Colorado district 3, Representative Lauren Boebert’s territory in western Colorado would lose some ground in the northern part of the state, but gain more ground in southern Colorado to include Trinidad and areas to the east.

“When we drew the districts, we really took into consideration what were some of the main economic drivers. What were some of the main issues that were unique to those communities, potentially relating to housing, workforce issues or education issues,” said JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin, a member of the Colorado Congressional Redistricting Commission.

The final map will be submitted to the state supreme court by Friday before it becomes official. The map will be reviewed to ensure it meets constitutional requirements.

Once approved the district lines will change during the election next year. That’s when seats for all eight congressional districts will be filled.

