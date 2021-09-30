Advertisement

Von Miller wraps spectacular September with AFC Defensive Player of the Month award

First monthly award for Miller since 2016
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (96) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos linebacker Von Miller is racking up awards in his first full month back on the gridiron.

On Thursday, Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He finished the first three games of the 2021 season with six tackles for loss (leading the NFL) and four sacks (2nd in AFC). It is the fourth such award Miller has won in his career and his first since September 2016.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury during preseason. In his return to the Broncos active roster, Miller has helped Denver to a 3-0 behind a lockdown defense. The Broncos 222 yards allowed per game is second best in the NFL.

Miller and the Broncos host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 2:25pm on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Viewhouse Sports Blitz Sept. 26
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Taylor Kilgore and Frank Serratore talk Falcon Hockey!
11 XTRA
11 XTRA: Air Force changing conferences? Are the Broncos for real? Did the Nuggets do *that*?
COLORADO ROCKIES
Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals
Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets in the...
Broncos throttle Jets 26-0 for first 3-0 start since 2016