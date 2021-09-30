Von Miller wraps spectacular September with AFC Defensive Player of the Month award

DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos linebacker Von Miller is racking up awards in his first full month back on the gridiron.

On Thursday, Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He finished the first three games of the 2021 season with six tackles for loss (leading the NFL) and four sacks (2nd in AFC). It is the fourth such award Miller has won in his career and his first since September 2016.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury during preseason. In his return to the Broncos active roster, Miller has helped Denver to a 3-0 behind a lockdown defense. The Broncos 222 yards allowed per game is second best in the NFL.

Miller and the Broncos host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 2:25pm on KKTV.

