Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, hugs Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., after Bush testifed...
Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing
This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, staff with the HistoryMiami Museum work at the site...
Plan approved to sell collapsed condo property to UAE outfit
Officials said the level of neglect the horses were found in would have taken years.
Emaciated horse, miniature horse with overgrown hooves rescued in Fremont County
A teen was injured in a shooting at a Memphis elementary school Thursday.
Tennessee school shooting: Student victim critical but stable condition