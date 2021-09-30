Advertisement

Police: Canon City football players will not face criminal charges for hazing

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - No criminal charges will be filed against high school football players allegedly involved in hazing rituals.

Canon City police say they have closed the criminal case against the Canon City Tigers’ football team after failing to find sufficient evidence of laws being broken.

The Canon City School District contacted the police department last week over hazing allegations brought forth by one of the players.

“According to school staff, a student-athlete brought forth a concern about an initiation ritual. High school administration conducted an initial investigation into the allegations on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21. At the end of that day, the administration shared their findings with the district administration and concluded that there was enough concern to move forward with a formal investigation conducted by an outside entity,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The district wanted police to investigate whether the allegations were criminal in nature.

The police department says investigators determined the following after interviewing varsity players:

The CCPD also provided evidence that corroborated the district’s initial investigation to include:

1. That the activity under investigation occurred during team dinners which were being hosted at player’s parent’s homes,

2. That the dinner was attended by most of the team,

3. And that while the activity met the definition of “hazing” as defined by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CSHAA) bylaws (paragraph 1710.2), the investigated events lacked sufficient facts to support a violation of the “hazing” laws pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes (18-9-124(2)(a))

4. Further, the CCPD found no evidence that team coaches or school officials were involved or knew about the reported ritualistic events that occurred at any of the team dinners.

The police department said based on those findings, it will not move forward with the case, but continue to ask anyone with additional information “regarding the pattern or practice of hazing or anyone with specific knowledge of harassment or assault” to come forward.

“While this case is officially inactive, this case can be reopened at any time should new information become available.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Child shot at Memphis elementary school
Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile sought
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
Cloudy and Cool Days Ahead
Cool & Cloudy Thursday
Children’s Hospital: Sleeping and bathing tips for parents to keep babies safe at home
Children’s Hospital: Sleeping and bathing tips for parents to keep babies safe at home