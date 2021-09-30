Police: Canon City football players will not face criminal charges for hazing

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - No criminal charges will be filed against high school football players allegedly involved in hazing rituals.

Canon City police say they have closed the criminal case against the Canon City Tigers’ football team after failing to find sufficient evidence of laws being broken.

The Canon City School District contacted the police department last week over hazing allegations brought forth by one of the players.

“According to school staff, a student-athlete brought forth a concern about an initiation ritual. High school administration conducted an initial investigation into the allegations on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21. At the end of that day, the administration shared their findings with the district administration and concluded that there was enough concern to move forward with a formal investigation conducted by an outside entity,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The district wanted police to investigate whether the allegations were criminal in nature.

The police department says investigators determined the following after interviewing varsity players:

The CCPD also provided evidence that corroborated the district’s initial investigation to include:

1. That the activity under investigation occurred during team dinners which were being hosted at player’s parent’s homes,

2. That the dinner was attended by most of the team,

3. And that while the activity met the definition of “hazing” as defined by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CSHAA) bylaws (paragraph 1710.2), the investigated events lacked sufficient facts to support a violation of the “hazing” laws pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes (18-9-124(2)(a))

4. Further, the CCPD found no evidence that team coaches or school officials were involved or knew about the reported ritualistic events that occurred at any of the team dinners.

The police department said based on those findings, it will not move forward with the case, but continue to ask anyone with additional information “regarding the pattern or practice of hazing or anyone with specific knowledge of harassment or assault” to come forward.

“While this case is officially inactive, this case can be reopened at any time should new information become available.”

