Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi