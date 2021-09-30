Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
D2 Harrison's in administration building in Colorado Springs.
ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Affidavit: Woman linked to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly trespassing on former Morphew property
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
Scene near Wyoming and Indiana in Pueblo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo
Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.
Hawaii’s Kilauea eruption creates fiery show; visitors flock to summit
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees