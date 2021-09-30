Man arrested for suspected arson south of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arson suspect picked a bad night to be setting illegal fires in Colorado Springs!

Police say not only did they arrest a man lighting a wall on fire, but because of the wet weather the flames didn’t cause much damage.

Officers were called to Brookside and South Nevada just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, where they allegedly caught the suspect red-handed starting a fire at a business. Suspect Jonathan Mulhern, 28, was arrested at the scene. Police say he is facing charges of second-degree arson and obstructing a peace officer but did not elaborate on the latter charge.

The name of the business was not released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.