Emaciated horse, miniature horse with overgrown hooves rescued in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two horses are getting the help they need after suffering years of apparent neglect.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a miniature hinny was found with “severely” overgrown hooves, while the second horse was emaciated.

Law enforcement was alerted to the horses’ plight when they were called to a home in Howard on the 22nd on an animal welfare check.

“The animal control deputy, along with the Colorado Humane Society, then executed a search warrant on the 28th of September. Both horses were evaluated by a licensed veterinarian on scene. At that time, the owner elected to surrender both horses to the Colorado Humane Society,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the horses were likely living that way for years.

“This kind of neglect happens over a long period of time. It takes years for a horse’s hooves to get to this state,” said Alex Wildee with the Colorado Humane Society.

The horses are now living at the Dumb Friends League Equine Center, where they will receive food and proper care.

“Dental problems can be easily missed and horses should have an annual exam by a veterinarian. Hooves need to be trimmed by a trained farrier every 6-8 weeks,” said Dr. Courtney Diehl, Dumb Friends League field service veterinarian.

“As an animal owner, it is our responsibility to understand and provide for these needs. Early reporting is incredibly important. ... If you have a concern or you see a problem, call. Colorado Humane Society and local law enforcement are here to provide resources and educate our community,” Wilde said.

It’s unknown if the owner will face any charges.

