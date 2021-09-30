Children’s Hospital: Sleeping and bathing tips for parents to keep babies safe at home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Children’s Hospital has important reminders for parents when keeping their babies safe at home.

11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs, who provided tips on car/car seat, bathing and sleeping safety.

“Every child deserves to be safe and thrive in this country. I want to help educate, whether you’re a new parent or have several children of your own of these good reminders. Spread the word. Be helpful to each other,” said Sam Hong, NICU nurse at Children’s.

Sleeping tips for babies:

- Need to sleep on their back

- Sleep on firm surface with no objects, like pillows, blankets, toys or stuffed animals

- Do not share the bed with a baby, although sharing the room with a baby is safe

- Never nap on a couch or chair while holding your baby

- Put baby in a sleep sack or onesie

According to CO4Kids, sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) include sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, and other deaths from unknown causes. SUIDs reportedly take the lives of about 50 children under the age of 1 every year in Colorado.

Bathing tips for babies:

- Make sure the water is warm, not hot. Use the back of your hand, wrist or elbow to test the water temperature

- Have supplies ready within a hand’s reach, like shampoos, soaps or towel

- Never leave your baby unattended in the bath

According to CDPHE, between 2016-2020, there were 34 total emergency department visits due to drowning/submersion, and half (17) of those incidents were kids under 18 years old. In that time frame, 50% of drowning/submersion injuries were in kids.

“They can drown even in 1 to 2 inches of water. It only takes 20 seconds,” said Hong.

