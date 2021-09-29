Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing multiple counts of pimping after Springs police raided an “adult entertainment” party at a massage parlor last week.

Police say that massage parlor was actually a facade for a prostitution scheme.

Detectives with CSPD’s Metro Vice Unit were tipped off earlier this month that the woman running the Sutra Healing Center was allegedly making money from prostituting her employees.

“After investigation, detectives conducted a raid on an adult entertainment party that [the suspect] coordinated, confirming she brought multiple adult females to the party to perform sex acts for money,” police said.

Suspect Shirley King, 30 -- also known as Akira Summers -- has been charged with four felony counts of pimping.

The Sutra Healing Center is located on Marquette Drive in Security. A Google search shows the business as “permanently closed.”

