Woman arrested after allegedly trespassing at former Morphew home

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing charges after allegedly trespassing on the former Morphew property.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday night after the residents saw a woman walk up to their front door and take a package. The property is marked with a “No Trespassing” sign.

“Investigators reviewed several different home security recordings and verified the information provided by the homeowner,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was located and arrested the following day and has been identified as 51-year-old Shoshona Darke. Darke is charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

The home once belonged to Barry Morphew, who is currently out on bond awaiting trial for his wife Suzanne’s disappearance and presumed death. The Morphew family sold the home and is no longer associated with it.

