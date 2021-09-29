Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are still searching for multiple suspects following a double-shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon. One person was killed and another was wounded and transported to a hospital via Flight For Life.

According to police and witnesses on the scene who spoke with 11 News, two people were shot near Wyoming Ave. & Indiana Ave. in south Pueblo just after noon on Wednesday. Police say they then chased a suspect via foot & car but were unable to apprehend them.

There is no information on the suspects or victims at this time.

