Advertisement

Police searching for suspects following fatal shooting in Pueblo

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are still searching for multiple suspects following a double-shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon. One person was killed and another was wounded and transported to a hospital via Flight For Life.

According to police and witnesses on the scene who spoke with 11 News, two people were shot near Wyoming Ave. & Indiana Ave. in south Pueblo just after noon on Wednesday. Police say they then chased a suspect via foot & car but were unable to apprehend them.

There is no information on the suspects or victims at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vehicle
Car suspended in power line support cables after crash on Highway 115
silverthorne
Hundreds evacuated as wildfire burns outside Silverthorne; rain on fire helps slow growth
A bear was caught on camera stealing a trash can in west Colorado Springs!
WATCH: Bear steals entire trash bin from Colorado Springs home
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Jason Bumgarner
50+ pounds of drugs, stolen cars allegedly found at Canon City home

Latest News

pueblo shooting
Police searching for suspects after double-shooting in Pueblo
I-70
I-70 to be closed through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday night
Shoshona Darke mugshot
Woman arrested after allegedly trespassing at former Morphew home
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman charged with pimping after allegedly using massage parlor as prostitution front