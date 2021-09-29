Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) -Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Pueblo on East 3rd Street near the intersection with Bradford Street, just off of I-25.

Police arrived on scene just after 2:30 AM on Monday, September 27th. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to the hospital where they succumbed to those injuries.

The victim’s name and age have yet to be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. The coroner will release that information after the victim’s family members are notified.

The Police have not named any suspects publicly but they told me they have “multiple promising leads”. They continued by saying they believe a domestic disturbance in the area escalated to a shooting.

According to Police this marks the 18th homicide in Pueblo so far this year.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call crime stoppers or the Pueblo Police Department.

