ONE YEAR LATER: After giving free tuition to D-2 students, Pikes Peak Community College sees large increase in students getting education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after giving free tuition to Harrison School District 2 students, Pikes Peak Community College has seen a large increase in students getting an education.

11 News spoke with PPCC about their Dakota Promise program, which began in Fall 2020 with a partnership between PPCC and D-2, as well as Atlas Prep and James Irwin Charter Schools

Since inception, PPCC said nearly 400 new and continuing students are enrolled in the Dakota Promise Scholars program. In its first year, Dakota has helped boost D-2 enrollment at PPCC from 96 students to 143 students, a 49% increase.

“To hear from those students about how this changed not only their thinking but their families thinking and what dreams that they allowed themselves to have was really powerful” said PPCC President Lance Bolton.

To qualify, D-2 students must have a minimum of a 2.25 cumulative (or junior + senior year) weighted GPA, enroll at PPCC within 16 months of graduation, enroll and complete a minimum of 24 credit hours per academic year and apply for financial aid (FAFSA/CASFA) per academic year. Students do not have to apply for the Dakota Promise program.

“They never believed they could go to college, that that wasn’t in their future, that their family didn’t have the money and that this has changed everything for them,” said Bolton.

The Dakota Promise program pays the difference between grants a student receives from financial aid, and in-class tuition and fees and books. Students also get a support coach.

PPCC said they chose D-2 after officials saw less than half of those high-schoolers going to college. PPCC told 11 News they hope to one day expand to other local districts. Students must complete a minimum of 24 credit hours per academic year and maintain a 2.0 or better GPA and actively participate in the Dakota Promise Coaching Program to continue to receive the scholarship.

