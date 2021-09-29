I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood risk Wednesday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 is temporarily closed through Glenwood Canyon due to the risk of flash floods in the area.

The closure extends from Rifle (exit 87) to Dotsero (133). The following detour is in place:

Westbound motorists: I-70 to Silverthorne, north on Highway 9 to westbound Highway 40, then south on Highway 13 to Rifle to access I-70

Eastbound motorists: I-70 to Rifle, north on Highway 13 to eastbound Highway 40, then south on Highway 9 to Silverthorne to access I-70

Since the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire rendered the rendered the area vulnerable to mudslides and severe flooding, CDOT has out a series of safety protocols into place whenever there is rain in the forecast. Those protocols are:

1) If there is rain in the forecast but no flash flood watch or warning, CDOT may close recreation paths and rest areas in the Glenwood Canyon area but will keep the interstate open.

2) If a flash flood advisory or watch is issued, any recreation paths and rest areas not already closed will be shut down. I-70 will remain open, but CDOT crews will be put on standby in case of a mudslide.

3) If a flash flood warning is issued, I-70 will be closed through Glenwood Canyon.

