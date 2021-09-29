Advertisement

Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals

The Rockies win in the final night game at Coors Field of the 2021 season.
COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Freeland was cruising along until the seventh, when he loaded the bases and walked in a run with two outs to make it 2-1. He turned the ball over to Tyler Kinley. The Rockies reliever got Alcides Escobar to fly out and end the threat. Patrick Corbin tied a season-high with nine strikeouts as he threw six innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/28/2021 9:50:15 PM (GMT -6:00)

