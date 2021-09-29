Exodus Road fights human trafficking with first golf tournament at Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Exodus Road is hosting their first-ever Freedom Classic golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4th at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club on Fort Carson, to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s efforts around the world in fighting human trafficking, including the launch of their training platform, TraffickWatch Academy.

This event will bring together Colorado Springs business leaders and other community members to disrupt cycles of human trafficking, bringing freedom and restoration to survivors.

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit strategically and holistically working to end human trafficking. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and the arrests of more than 800 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).

The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.

For additional information about the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3jkbzlz.

For information about The Exodus Road, visit: theexodusroad.com

