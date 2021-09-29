Advertisement

11 XTRA: Air Force changing conferences? Are the Broncos for real? Did the Nuggets do *that*?

11 XTRA is a new collaboration with 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener & XTRA Sports 1300 host Ryan Kaufman.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 XTRA is a new collaboration with 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener & XTRA Sports 1300 host Ryan Kaufman.

This week:

- Reports are swirling that Air Force & Colorado State will leave the Mountain West for the AAC. Is it real, is it good?

- The Broncos are 3-0. The three teams they’ve played are 0-9. Is Sunday’s game against the Ravens “prove-it” time?

- The Nuggets signed G Michael Porter Jr. to a 5 year, $207M extension. What does it say about Denver’s plan?

- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC host El Paso on Saturday in a huge division showdown. What to watch?

