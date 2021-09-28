Advertisement

Wildfire burning outside Silverthorne

The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.
The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.(Summit County)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:56 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people were evacuated Monday after a fire broke out in the mountains northeast of Silverthorne.

Dubbed the Ptarmigan Fire after the mountain it started on, the wildfire was first reported around 4:30 Monday afternoon and quickly led to the first round of evacuations. Within three hours, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office had expanded the evacuation area to about 300 homes.

As of Monday night, the fire had burned 40 acres, primarily on White River National Forest property. An eerie orange glow could be seen over the town.

Despite the proximity to the Silverthorne, officials say the fire is not immediately threatening homes.

“We will have a presence in those neighborhoods through the night to monitor the fire,” said Summit Fire and EMS Chief Travis Davis in a news release. “Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning.”

Firefighters were optimistic about the weather overnight Monday into Tuesday, including an incoming cold front expected Tuesday. The forecasted conditions are expected to be favorable for firefighting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night; police identify suspect
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
A woman and her dog were injured after rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal...
Woman and dog injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass
CSPD says a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the...
Motorcycle rider ticketed following crash in east Colorado Springs
horses
Questions remain after Bureau of Land Management wraps up largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history

Latest News

Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night; police identify suspect
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds
horses
Questions remain after Bureau of Land Management wraps up largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history
Fall weather is on the way
Cooling down and better rain chances