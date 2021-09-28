Wildfire burning outside Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people were evacuated Monday after a fire broke out in the mountains northeast of Silverthorne.

Dubbed the Ptarmigan Fire after the mountain it started on, the wildfire was first reported around 4:30 Monday afternoon and quickly led to the first round of evacuations. Within three hours, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office had expanded the evacuation area to about 300 homes.

As of Monday night, the fire had burned 40 acres, primarily on White River National Forest property. An eerie orange glow could be seen over the town.

Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne, Summit County, CO For information visit:https://t.co/7abYmf0rB7 pic.twitter.com/wsJWHoUiEQ — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) September 28, 2021

Despite the proximity to the Silverthorne, officials say the fire is not immediately threatening homes.

“We will have a presence in those neighborhoods through the night to monitor the fire,” said Summit Fire and EMS Chief Travis Davis in a news release. “Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning.”

Firefighters were optimistic about the weather overnight Monday into Tuesday, including an incoming cold front expected Tuesday. The forecasted conditions are expected to be favorable for firefighting.

