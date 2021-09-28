Advertisement

WATCH: Bear steals entire trash bin from Colorado Springs home

A bear was caught on camera stealing a trash can in west Colorado Springs!
A bear was caught on camera stealing a trash can in west Colorado Springs!(Issac Brisk)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If at first you don’t succeed -- oh, whatever, just take the darn thing!

A bear on Colorado Springs’ west side decided “Enough!” with trying to open a trash can and opted to just wheel it home. Watch this “smarter than the average bear” at work:

WATCH: Bear steals entire trash bin from home

WATCH: Frustrated that he couldn't open the trash can, this bear decided theft was a better option... Thanks to Issac from west Colorado Springs for sharing this video! https://www.kktv.com/2021/09/28/watch-bear-steals-entire-trash-bin-colorado-springs-home/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

All fun aside, this is an active time of year for our region’s bears as they get to prepping for winter hibernation -- and it’s no secret that bears have treated neighborhoods as their own personal buffet when residents have failed to secure their trash. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds the public to make sure trash cans are either bear resistant -- which the one in the video appears to be -- or kept in garages and other similar enclosures whenever it’s not trash day. In 2019, that became a new city ordinance for people living west of I-25 in Colorado Springs.

“We want the bears staying in the wildlife eating their own natural food,” a city councilman said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

