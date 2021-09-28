Support & Opposition on proposed marijuana tax hike to launch new education program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Proposition 119 will appear on the November ballot, asking Colorado voters whether or not a 5% tax hike on recreational marijuana should be approved to partially fund a new education initiative.

Those marijuana tax dollars would go toward LEAP, a program standing for Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress. The program’s website says, it would make after school learning activities more accessible to low income students. Advocates say, tutoring would be the primary focus, although things like mental health resources, special needs mentoring, arts enrichment, and more would be part of it.

Opponents to prop 119 are concerned about it’s lack of details. Judy Solano is a retired public elementary school teacher of 27 years and a former Colorado State Representative who served as the Vice Chair of the House Education Committee. She says, “it’s very clear that this would operate like a business, they could make a profit. We don’t feel like public monies should be used to develop this independent private agency that has no oversight.” She added, “there’s a lot of organizations now that are opposing this.”

Republican Colorado Board of Education Member and former teacher Steve Durham supports prop 119 and denies the LEAP would make any profit. “Money goes directly to parents ... what it does is level the playing field because right now, wealthy individuals can purchase all the tutoring they want for their children, whereas people that are economically challenged can’t do that.”

The Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, initially was for prop 119 but withdrew support in early September. President Amie Baca-Oehlert voiced similar concerns that Solano did, telling KKTV on Sept. 16, “ultimately it came down to our board feeling like there wasn’t enough information to go for a strong support or enough information to oppose ... there were also some unanswered questions about how implementation will work.”

Durham said, LEAP’s board would be appointed by the governor. Solano pointed out that therefore board members would not be publicly elected.

Additional to the 5% tax hike on recreational marijuana, LEAP would also be funded by $21 million annually coming out of the existing State Land Trust Fund. Solano views that as a red flag, rhetorically asking, “why would you be taking away public education money from our schools and giving it to an independent agency that uses state taxes to operate?” Durham says LEAP’s funding formula makes sense because prior efforts to help low income students haven’t worked. “There have been a number of attempts to close those achievement gaps, so far, it’s fair to say almost all of them have failed ... this takes an approach that, the number one factor in improving a child’s education is parental involvement.”

Durham says, LEAP would disburse funds to parents, similar to checks sent out through other public programs, and parents would then be able to use that money to pay for after school program providers that have been vetted and approved by LEAP.

