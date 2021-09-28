‘South Park’ creators finalize Casa Bonita purchase for $3.1 million

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The creators of the animated television series “South Park” have taken the plunge and signed an agreement with Casa Bonita owners to buy the iconic Lakewood restaurant for $3.1 million, court documents in the bankruptcy case show.

The proposed order finalizing the sale, and settling current owner Summit Family Restaurants’ debt in the case, has yet to be signed by Judge Michael E. Romero with the United States Bankruptcy Court.

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced plans to buy the restaurant last month during a sit-down interview with Gov. Jared Polis celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show.

Summit Family Restaurants has owned the colorful and expansive Casa Bonita for 25 years. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona in April after the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns and crippled operations.

“The Purchaser has demonstrated adequate assurance of future performance with respect to all Assigned Agreements, including the Lease,” according to the proposed order, filed Monday and first reported by Westword.

The deal calls for Summit to pay the building’s landlord $900,000 to cover back rent.

The 47-year-old landmark at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. is known for its roaming mariachis, cliff divers, Black Bart’s Haunted Cave and tabletop flags customers raise to get more sopapillas.

The 52,000-square-foot restaurant gained national and international attention after being featured in a 2003 episode of “South Park.” It closed in March 2020, but recently began offering tours.

