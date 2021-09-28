Shooting in Pueblo under investigation as homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was killed in shooting near downtown Pueblo.

Police have released limited details at the time of this writing, stating only that the shooting happened just after 2:30 Monday morning in the 200 block of East 3rd Street and that the victim was found gravely wounded. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and police have not released any information on suspects. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department immediately at 719-553-2502 or call the detective on the case, Joe Cardona, at 719-553-3385. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.