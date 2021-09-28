Renegar denied bond reduction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar appeared in court today for the filing of criminal charges.

Renegar’s defense team also made two requests to the judge, both of which have yet to be granted. First, the defense asked for Renegar’s $50,000 cash only bond to be reduced to $20,000. Second, They asked for Renegar to be moved to another holding facility for his own safety.

The defense argued that Renegar is being put at risk by being held in the Huerfano County Jail. That jail is attached to the Sheriff’s office Renegar allegedly threatened back on September 2nd.

Those threats came in the immediate aftermath of his daughter’s death.

According to the arrest papers, Renegar made violent threats against anyone who he believed was involved in the death of his daughter. This included the Spanish Peaks Medical Center where she was treated, Peakview School where she attended, as well as the Huerfano County Sheriff and Coroner.

An autopsy on the daughter’s body is currently underway to determine a cause of death.

According to the Huerfano County Coroner these investigations can take anywhere from four to eight weeks.

The results may be available by the time of Renegar’s next court appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 25th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.