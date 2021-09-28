Advertisement

Renegar denied bond reduction

By Jack Heeke
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar appeared in court today for the filing of criminal charges.

Renegar’s defense team also made two requests to the judge, both of which have yet to be granted. First, the defense asked for Renegar’s $50,000 cash only bond to be reduced to $20,000. Second, They asked for Renegar to be moved to another holding facility for his own safety.

The defense argued that Renegar is being put at risk by being held in the Huerfano County Jail. That jail is attached to the Sheriff’s office Renegar allegedly threatened back on September 2nd.

Those threats came in the immediate aftermath of his daughter’s death.

According to the arrest papers, Renegar made violent threats against anyone who he believed was involved in the death of his daughter. This included the Spanish Peaks Medical Center where she was treated, Peakview School where she attended, as well as the Huerfano County Sheriff and Coroner.

An autopsy on the daughter’s body is currently underway to determine a cause of death.

According to the Huerfano County Coroner these investigations can take anywhere from four to eight weeks.

The results may be available by the time of Renegar’s next court appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 25th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night, police identify suspect
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
A woman and her dog were injured after rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal...
Woman and dog injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass
CSPD says a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the...
Motorcycle rider ticketed following crash in east Colorado Springs
Police lights.
One person killed in rollover crash, alcohol suspected as a contributing factor

Latest News

Fall weather is on the way
Cooling down and better rain chances
The defense also asked for Renegar to be moved to a different holding facility.
WATCH - Renegar denied bond reduction
broncos
Talkin' Broncos! Breaking down Denver's 3-0 start, tougher road ahead
horses
Questions remain after Bureau of Land Management wraps up largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history