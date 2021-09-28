Otero County commissioners sign resolution opposing vaccine mandate for health care workers

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Just days before all employees in licensed settings in Colorado must receive their first dose of the COVID-19, one county is fighting back against the state mandate, saying it’s hurting their hospital staffing.

Otero County commissioners Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Colorado health department’s vaccine requirement for health care workers.

“I don’t want to see anyone forced out of their job regardless of what it might be. The hospital, of course, is going to be probably the biggest detriment to the community, Commissioner Jim Baldwin told 11 News reporter Julie Martin.

Per the health department vaccine mandate, employees at hospitals and other health care facilities (see full list here) must get their first dose no later than Sept. 30 and be fully vaccinated by Halloween. The move is part of the state’s attempt to prevent a worsening surge of COVID cases in the fall and winter months that could jeopardize hospital space and lead to further burnout among health care workers. In a letter to the Colorado Board of Health late last month calling for the mandate, Gov. Jared Polis noted that more than 30 percent of the health care workforce remained unvaccinated.

“The last thing we want is those who are already medically vulnerable and have to be admitted to hospitals for another reason, having an additional risk of contracting COVID,” Polis said in a recent news conference.

Commissioners say they do not want county residents forced to choose between getting vaccinated or losing their jobs and point out that in rural counties like Otero, staffing in health care facilities is already stretched thin without adding a vaccine requirement into the mix.

“Here when you lose two, three, four people, that’s a big deal. They don’t have a huge staff to begin with and then you lose a few? ... It is a medical staff shortage which is what we are worried about. We are already short. It’s just compound and can be a whole lot worse,” Baldwin said.

Ahead of the meeting, multiple health care providers in Otero County penned letters to the governor’s office citing staffing concerns as a reason for an exemption. The Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta estimates it could lose as many as 26 nurses due to the vaccine mandate.

A nursing assistant told commissioners during Monday’s board meeting that she was among those who feared they were about to be out of a job.

“I’m about to be fired from my job as a CNA at a nursing home for not getting vaccinated, which seems pretty forceful to me. Not only am I going to lose my job that I am so passionate about, I also lost my entire future.”

The commissioners’ resolution was met with a standing ovation by the packed house attending the meeting.

Another video of the public shaking hands & thanking commissioners for passing the resolution. pic.twitter.com/xbFgV6m7Vt — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinTV) September 27, 2021

However, whether the resolution will prove largely symbolic is unclear. The state told 11 News Monday night that any facility that does not meet the vaccine requirements will be cited, meaning it could be fined or face what the state calls “escalated enforcement measures.” The state did not provide 11 News with specific examples of what such enforcement measures would look like.

Baldwin said all the county can do is ask the state for consideration.

“We are hoping the governor will give us some option to ... not be forced to follow this mandate. I don’t know whether that’s going to happen.”

