Colorado Springs nurse gives car seat safety tips as car crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local officials are trying to educate parents on the importance of car seats and properly using them as car crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for children.

According to CDOT, in Colorado from 2015 to 2019, 48 children under age 8 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood also reports over the past two years, motor vehicle crashes have remained the third leading cause of preventable injury seen at Swedish Medical Center for individuals 0-14 years old. Of these kids, 83% were unrestrained, 75% required surgery and 60% were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash. CDOT said these are, in almost all cases, preventable by proper car seat use.

“With Baby Safety Month, it’s very important to us because we want to make sure these babies that we are discharging to the families, that they are safe and sound at home. They’re all excited so we want that education to stick with them and thrive,” said Sam Hong, NICU nurse at Children’s.

11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs about tips when it comes to properly restraining a child in a car seat or being inside a car:

- Choose the right car seat: rear/facing seat, check weight/height/age requirements, as well as any limits

- Check expiration date

- Make sure straps are not too loose: Straps should be snug on child, but not hurting the baby

- Have car seat inspected: officials can look at your car seat to make sure it was installed properly. To locate an inspection location in Colorado, click here or here.

- Register car seat: get updates or recalls on seat

- Do not leave child alone in car

- Leave visual cues to remind you that child is in the backseat, like diaper bag

“Safety of the baby is truly dependent on safety of the family as well as our community so we have to always look out for each other. Such as if you see a child in the car alone, you can always intervene,” said Hong.

For more information on car seat safety, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.