Car suspended in power cables after crash on Highway 115

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 115 S. around Lake Ave. is closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle veered off the road and became stuck in support cables, or “guy-wires,” of power lines.

Colorado Springs FD says one person was rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Injuries are unknown at this point.

Highway 115 S. at Lake Ave. will be closed indefinitely as crews work to remove the car & stabilize the power lines.

