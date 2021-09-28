Advertisement

Car suspended in power cables after crash on Highway 115

By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 115 S. around Lake Ave. is closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle veered off the road and became stuck in support cables, or “guy-wires,” of power lines.

Colorado Springs FD says one person was rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Injuries are unknown at this point.

Highway 115 S. at Lake Ave. will be closed indefinitely as crews work to remove the car & stabilize the power lines.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night; police identify suspect
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.
Hundreds evacuated as wildfire burns outside Silverthorne
A woman and her dog were injured after rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal...
Woman and dog injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass
horses
Questions remain after Bureau of Land Management wraps up largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history

Latest News

polis
Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 update, lauds new at-home testing data
Jason Bumgarner
50+ pounds of drugs, stolen cars allegedly found at Canon City home
The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.
Hundreds evacuated as wildfire burns outside Silverthorne
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
‘South Park’ creators finalize Casa Bonita purchase for $3.1 million