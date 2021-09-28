50+ pounds of drugs, stolen cars allegedly found at Canon City home

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fremont County detectives seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana and meth in a drug bust earlier this month and have now arrested a man in connected with the case.

The sheriff’s office says detectives investigated for three months before executing a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Poplar Avenue in Canon City on Sept. 9. Detective allegedly found 50+ pounds of raw cultivated marijuana, 3 pounds of meth, 29 guns, over $6,000 in cash, and four stolen vehicles at the house.

Two weeks later, 42-year-old Jason Bumgarner was taken into custody on a laundry list of charges, including drug possession and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He has since bonded out of jail.

More arrests are expected in the case.

