Dogs left homeless by Hurricane Ida to get 2nd chance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida are getting a fresh start in Colorado!

Six members of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region flew to Louisiana last week to help locals on the ground care for animals left homeless by the hurricane.

“The CART team has been very busy helping with the daily care of over 100 animals in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, and around 120 animals in New Orleans,” says Samantha Kirby, Community Animal Response Team (CART) manager for HSPPR. “Our days are 13 hours long and we’re helping with the feeding, walking, and enrichment activities for the dogs to help them cope with all the change they’ve experienced the last few weeks.”

Now nine lucky pups are trading the Gulf Coast for the Rocky Mountains! They’ll be landing in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon and will undergo health and behavior evaluations in the coming days. Once cleared, it’ll be time to find “fur-ever” families!

“There are some really great dogs here, so we’re excited some of them are heading to Colorado to find their new homes!” Kirby said.

Keep an eye on the HSPPR website for when these dogs are up for adoption -- and for all of the animals looking for families now!

