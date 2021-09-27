Questions remain after BLM wraps up largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A controversial practice is in the crosshairs of animal rights activists.

On September 12, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) concluded the largest roundup of wild horses in Colorado history. More than 600 horses were removed from the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County due to overpopulation and scarcity of resources, according to the BLM.

Those horses are now being put up for adoption. But wild horse advocates and elected officials in Colorado and across the western region have criticized parts of the roundup, and are calling for reforms to the adoption program that can subject the horses to being sold to slaughter. The BLM maintains that the safety of the animals and the protection of resources is the highest priority.

Links to more information on the wild horse roundup and adoption incentive program:

Bureau of Land Management website for emergency gather in the Sand Wash Basin

Bureau of Land Management adoption incentive program

New York Times: Wild horses adopted under federal program are going to slaughter (May 2021)

Cloud Foundation for Protection & Preservation of Wild Horses website

