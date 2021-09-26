Advertisement

Woman and Dog seriously injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass

A woman and her dog are seriously injured after reporting rolling off the road near Black Bear...
A woman and her dog are seriously injured after reporting rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road(San Miguel Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her dog are seriously injured after reporting rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road; the roads opened back up Sunday morning. This area is about six hours west of Colorado Springs.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; a passenger was out of the car when the rollover occurred. A dog was also reportedly ejected and is being treated at the vet. Deputies say no one else was injured.

Sheriff Masters wants to thank Telluride Fire Department, Telluride Marshals, and Colorado State Patrol for their response; he also extends his best wishes to the river for a good recovery from her injuries.

The Sheriff also wants to remind people, “Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road & should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles. Legally, a 16yr-old who got his DL hours prior, may try to drive the pass in grandma’s 80′s sedan. That doesn’t mean it’s safe.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Police: Man jumps on womans car, assaults her through sunroof
Police lights.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs, driver turns himself in
Attempted murder suspect.
Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer taken into police custody Friday night
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
Reports released in the death of 6-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night, police identify suspect

Latest News

Butterfly release and vigil for Gabby Petito on Saturday in North Port.
WATCH: Funeral service held for Gabby Petito Sunday
El Paso County Jail
Medical emergency results in death of inmate at the El Paso County Jail
Police lights.
One person killed in rollover crash, alcohol suspected as a contributing factor
Colorado Springs Police say one man is in custody after he reportedly shot himself Saturday...
Police: Man taken into custody after shooting himself