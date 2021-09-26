Woman and Dog seriously injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her dog are seriously injured after reporting rolling off the road near Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road; the roads opened back up Sunday morning. This area is about six hours west of Colorado Springs.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; a passenger was out of the car when the rollover occurred. A dog was also reportedly ejected and is being treated at the vet. Deputies say no one else was injured.

Sheriff Masters wants to thank Telluride Fire Department, Telluride Marshals, and Colorado State Patrol for their response; he also extends his best wishes to the river for a good recovery from her injuries.

The Sheriff also wants to remind people, “Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road & should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles. Legally, a 16yr-old who got his DL hours prior, may try to drive the pass in grandma’s 80′s sedan. That doesn’t mean it’s safe.”

Sheriff Masters thanks TFPD, Telluride Marshal’s, & @COStatePatrol for their efficient response and care and extends his best wishes to the driver for a good recovery from her serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/BoEmX1Ds2Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 26, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.