Police: Man taken into custody after shooting himself

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one man is in custody after he reportedly shot himself Saturday morning. Officers were called out to the area near Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Police reportedly found a man with injuries from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”. He was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown.

While investigating, detectives learned the man had been in a disturbance with his wife and had physically assaulted her. The victim of the assault was also taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police took 25-year-old Xyire Suggs into custody. He is reportedly being charged with second-degree assault, menacing, and child abuse.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

